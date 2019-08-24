ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Bennie Lee Mainor. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bennie Lee Mainor
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 39-year-old black male who is 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Mainor has has nine active arrest warrants for the offenses of aggravated assault on a police officer, suspended or revoked driver’s license, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper right turn, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield while turning left, and stop sign violation (two counts). His last known address is 119 Patrol Drive, Apt. B, in Albany.
Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.