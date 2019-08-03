ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Gary Christopher Chapman. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Gary Christopher Chapman
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 41-year-old white man who is 5-feet-11 and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Chapman has has an active felony arrest warrant for the offense of failure to register as a sex offender. His last known address is 1309 Georgia Highway 32 Oakfield, Ga.
Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.