ALBANY -- The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Christy Lynn Pollock. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 37-year-old white female who is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 195 pounds. Se has brown hair and brown eyes.
Pollock has active felony arrest warrants for two counts of theft by deception, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and probation violation. Her last known address is 1707 Highway 195 in Leesburg.
Anyone with information on Pollock's whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.