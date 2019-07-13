ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Calvin Hill. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Calvin Hill
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 23-year-old black male who is 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Hill has two active arrest warrants for the offenses of aggravated assault and parole violation. His last known address is 1504 W. Lincoln Avenue in Albany.
Anyone with information on Gibson or any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.