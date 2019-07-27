ALBANY -- The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Dalvin Devonta Robinson. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Dalvin Devonta Robinson
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 25-year-old black male who is 5-feet-11 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Robinson has 10 active felony arrest warrants for the offenses of deposit account fraud, obstruction of an officer, and giving false name, date of birth or address to a law enforcement officer. His last known address is 5555 Baggs Ferry Road, Lot 4, Camilla.
Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.