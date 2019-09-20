ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Jessica Jade Sellers. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jessica Jade Sellers
This week's most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement officials as a 32-year-old white female who is 5-foot-7 in height and weighs approximately 195 pounds. She has red hair (possibly blonde) and brown eyes.
Sellers has five active felony arrest warrants for the offenses of printing, executing or negotiating fictitious checks. Her last known address is 2706 N. Slappey Blvd, Apt. 122, in Albany.
Anyone with information about Sellers or any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.