ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Patrick Rashad Frier.
All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Patrick Rashad Frier
This week’s most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement officials as a 29-year-old black male who is 6-foot-4 in height and weighs approximately 168 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right hand and right arm. His last known address is 100 Bridges St., Lot 47, in Sylvester.
Frier is wanted for simple battery — family violence, two counts of criminal trespass — family violence, home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Anyone with information about Frier or any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.