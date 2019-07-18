I grew up in what seemed like a normal home. I was captain of my junior-varsity cheerleading team in high school, graduated with my diploma and then attempted to receive an associate of science degree in medical assistance on three different occasions only to drop out one last time, months before my internship.
On Sept. 30, 2010, I gave birth to my now 8-year-old son, Uriyeh, and on Oct. 3, 2013, the state of Florida removed him from my home and later terminated my parental rights.
My mother stepped up and adopted him, but little did I know I’d never hear or speak to them again. She felt, and I can’t dispute nor deny, that I chose the lifestyle I lived over him.
On Jan. 28, 2016, Matiyx Kane Mansfield made his debut. God blessed me with a healthy baby boy, whom, at the time, I didn’t deserve.
Before I realized I was a hard-core drug addict, I thought it was impossible to recover. On Dec. 27, 2017, our lives would begin to change forever when DFCS came to our residence.
I felt ashamed that they showed up to a destroyed and powerless home — a home that I’d been evicted from a month prior in the middle of winter with snow on the ground. The windows were busted out of the house due to being in a drug-fueled and abusive relationship.
I immediately felt how much they wanted to keep Matiyx and me together. They showed that they had every intention of doing so.
I was doing well in the outpatient program until I got involved with someone in my program who I later found out was still using, and I slipped back into my old ways. I informed my case worker that I was slipping back and that I needed something more intense.
I wasn’t strong enough for the outpatient program. That was the most important phone call I’d ever made in my life. One that carries more meaning than just admitting my own wrongs, but I began to see myself trying to save my own life.
On March 14, 2018, I had my assessment at the Millennium Center in Cuthbert, which is a one-year program that allows your kids to be with you. Weeks later, I overdosed three times in one week due to my IV heroin usage. That is where my reality check came.
I had lost my best friend to this lifestyle on July 26, 2017. I had heard her tell me “It’s not your time; you have to tell our story.” This is when I knew how real this way of life was, and I knew in that moment that my God is real.
On July 31, 2018, I got full custody, and my case was closed. I requested to remain in after-care every court date we had at least until a few months after graduating the Millennium Center, and my case worker responded that she had no intentions on being done with me just yet.
This has been by far a battle worth conquering. Although I’ve not spoken to or seen my mother and Uriyeh in five years, I accept all of the pain I’ve caused.
I also understand that they, too, need to heal. Whenever my mother’s heart is softened and is willing to open that door, I will be prepared.
I’ve regained a relationship with my brother, his wife, my nieces and nephew, and Matiyx knows them all by name. This is something I never thought was possible.
Today, I can recognize that anything is possible. Matiyx and I are so happy where we are in life. I am proud of the mother I have become.
I am confident that everything and everyone within the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is a blessing in disguise. I was lucky enough to have had all of the Tift County DFCS staff cheering me on, and I felt it every step of the way.
We have to embrace our past; drug/alcohol addictions, domestic violence, miscarriages, loved ones lost, molestation, divorce and even death. There’s always a blessing in the lesson. I will continue embracing my struggles and remember the lessons throughout it all.
I intend to share my story and help save someone else. I will continue to stay “woke.” I am not ashamed of what I’ve endured, nor will I allow it to define me for the rest of my life or wear it around as a life sentence.