Roderick Hubbard and his mother, Yolanda Hubbard, recently walked onstage at the Albany Civic Center to receive advanced degrees the pair had earned together. The Hubbard family includes a number of ASU alumni. 

ALBANY – Albany State University has always held a special place in the heart of Roderick Hubbard. Since he was little, Hubbard had a deep connection with ASU. He would visit with his grandmother, former Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, who worked at the college, and his mother, Yolanda Hubbard, who attended as an undergraduate student.

The Hubbards have a strong family legacy of attending ASU. Attendees include Roderick Hubbard's grandmother, his wife, his uncle, his brother, his sister-in-law, and various cousins. The Hubbard connection deepened recently as Roderick and his mother walked across the same stage and earned graduate degrees.

