AMERICUS — Motivational speaker David Ring will speak at Eastside Baptist Church here on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.
The church, which is located at 100 Highway 27 in Americus, also will feature special music during Ring’s appearance.
Few individuals have felt the crushing blows that have besieged David Ring since birth. He was born to lose. On Oct. 28, 1953, in Jonesboro, Ark., Ring was born with Cerebral Palsy. Orphaned at age 14, he was cast about from family to family with nowhere to call home.
He endured constant physical pain, humiliating public ridicule and constant discouragement. Yet in the face of these seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Ring emerged victorious.
Life was worse than hopeless to him until he began a relationship with Jesus Christ, who taught him self-respect and acceptance of his physical challenges. To most, physical challenges of this magnitude would prove to be a tombstone. For David Ring, this coming of age was and remains a milestone.
There are few speakers quite like David Ring. Although difficult to understand at first, listeners soon find themselves captured by his quick wit and warm personality. Whether giving a motivational message at a sales convention, or inspiring church leaders, Ring always focuses on an individual’s need to conquer the personal challenges and adversities of life.
As you listen to Ring speak, you will laugh … and you will cry. You will be amazed at his triumph over odds. You will be moved to reconsider your own life. As one who has not been stifled by his physical limitations, he clearly stakes his challenge to everyone: “I have Cerebral Palsy ... what’s your problem?”
As a nationally known speaker since 1973, Ring shares his story with more than 100,000 people each year at churches, conventions, schools and corporate events. He has been featured on numerous occasions on nationally televised programs. His book, “Just As I Am,” (Moody Press, Chicago) tells about his heartaches and victories, and addresses the central theme of his life: “Triumph Over Odds.”
Ring and his wife, Karen, make their home in Nashville. They are the parents of four children: April, Ashley, Nathan and Amy Joy.
Sims Jones is the pastor of Eastside Baptist.
