ATLANTA -- Nine cities from across the Peach State, including Moultrie in southwest Georgia, were recognized with Visionary City awards by the Georgia Municipal Association during its recent Cities United Summit.
Three cities each earned awards in three categories: small (population less than 4,999), medium (5,000 to 24,999) and large (25,000 and over). Each city was recognized for actions and initiatives taken that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships and made people proud to call their city home.
“It’s a real privilege to honor the exceptional achievements of these nine cities,” GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson said. “Despite the challenging circumstances of the past year, each of these cities went above and beyond to serve their residents and ensure their communities are truly places where people love to live, work and play.”
Small City Category
Ringgold: Recognized for creating the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, which hosts local farmers, artisans and other vendors for a weekly market. The market was developed in partnership with the Ringgold City Council, Downtown Development Authority and Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as those individuals and groups who participate as market vendors. The project required little funding to start and has grown so successful, it will be expanded in 2022 to include a larger space and more events.
Tybee Island: Recognized for addressing its history of racism and discriminatory practices by working with residents on racial justice, equity and inclusion projects. These projects included a city council resolution; new historical markers; a revised comprehensive city history including racial, ethnic and religious histories; engaging a third-party review of city arrest, sentencing and police use of force data; and reinforcing the city’s commitment to diverse and inclusive hiring practices.
Cornelia: Recognized for the creation of a Vision Committee, bringing residents from diverse backgrounds together to brainstorm projects that can be done with little or no city funding. This committee has yielded downtown beautification projects, new signs directing interstate drivers to downtown Cornelia and a workforce development program aimed at high school students.
Medium City Category
Acworth: Recognized for its Parkside District program, which has preserved the city’s historic character while facilitating smart growth and development. Parkside District includes a new system of parks and trails, the preservation of local black historical landmarks, public art installations and high-quality housing for low-income seniors.
Covington: Recognized for creating a Community Engagement Initiative designed to bring residents together, increase participation in local government and enhance the community. This initiative has resulted in programs including a public art initiative, a sustainability task force and a diversity task force.
Moultrie: Recognized for its Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which has resulted in a series of pocket parks, the removal and transformation of blighted buildings, a nine-block outdoor speaker system and the restoration of two public parking areas. The revitalization effort also spurred the creation of the EDGE (Encouraging Development and Growth Efficiently) Program. This program is designed to benefit those interested in creating, expanding or developing a business in Moultrie.
Large City Category
Macon-Bibb County: Recognized for its quick response to a tragedy by opening the Brookdale Warming Center. The facility opened two weeks after two homeless men died from sleeping outdoors in freezing temperatures on Christmas night 2020. The warming center is run out of a site donated by the Bibb County School District and operated with minimal city funds, thanks to a large volume of donations. It has served more than 600 people, including those who are homeless and those with inadequate heat in their homes during extreme cold.
Canton: Recognized for creating its Roadmap to Success, a plan for sustainable growth while preserving the city’s character and promoting equity in the community. The plan outlines community standards through which all projects, programs, developments, budgets and ideas can be developed. The plan was shaped by input from Canton residents, city staff and members of the local business community. Each budgetary expense is reviewed as a resource allocation to determine the biggest win for the community. Appointments to citizen boards and commissions are examined to ensure they bring diversity, inclusivity and an understanding of the plan.
Lawrenceville: Recognized for its Summer of Impact program, which works with local high schools and nonprofit Impact46 to provide internships allowing high school students to identify needs in the community and develop actionable solutions. Students recently created an initiative to better local neighborhoods by planting gardens, installing privacy fences and beautifying entrances. Nearly 50 interns have completed the program since its inception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.