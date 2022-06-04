ATHENS — New insect wreaking havoc in your cotton field? Troublesome disease in your peanut stand you don’t recognize? No idea where to start? There’s an app for that.
This year, farmers have a new tool to help them diagnose and combat pests and diseases in row crops. A companion app to the original MyIPM app for fruit and nut crops, Clemson University IPM Coordinator Francis Reay-Jones led the development and release of the new MyIPM Row Crops app that promotes integrated pest management tactics for the most common insect pests and diseases in corn, cotton, grain sorghum, peanuts and soybeans.
The original MyIPM app was first developed by plant pathologist Guido Schnabel at Clemson University to address strawberry disease management, said Brett Blaauw, peach specialist with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and collaborator on the app series.
But over time, as demand for this resource grew, additional specialists were invited to contribute to expanding these services to meet the needs of other crops and commodities.
The apps are designed to work in tandem with annual Cooperative Extension production guides and the Georgia Pest Management Handbook by providing image galleries, fact sheets and audio descriptions to help users identify and manage pests.
The apps are regularly updated through a collaboration of extension specialists from several land-grant universities and the Southern IPM Center.
“And that’s really the most amazing thing about these apps, is that with as much input as they receive from specialists around the country, the apps are completely free,” Blaauw said.
Updates are instantly pushed out to devices with the downloaded apps, and once content is downloaded or updated on a device, the information can be accessed offline for use in the field.
The apps include the following features:
— MyIPM app screens for late leaf spot in peanut and bollworm in cotton;
— Updates are instantly pushed out to devices with downloaded MyIPM apps, and once content is downloaded or updated on a device, the information can be accessed offline for use in the field;
— Diagnostics, including descriptions and picture galleries of fruit crop diseases, pests and disorders;
— Name and description of the causal agents, including two- to four-minute audio from the regional specialist;
— Chemical, biological and cultural control tactics;
— Interactive tables featuring registered conventional and biological active ingredients for each disease or pest, sortable by FRAC codes, FRAC risk and efficacy;
— Active ingredients and trade names that are linked to each other;
— Trade names and their rates per acre, PHI values and REI values plus their risk to the environment, field workers and pollinators;
— Search feature to list active ingredients and trade names for each disease or pest together with efficacy and rate per acre.
Users can quickly see which crops and diseases a product is registered for, at what rate it is used and how effective it will be. One of the most important features of both apps helps users sort chemicals by groups and generate a plan to rotate or mix active ingredients to optimize performance and mitigate fungicide resistance. Information about resistance risk for each product reminds users to be careful and follow strict resistance management guidelines.
And while the target audience is primarily commercial growers in terms of the chemical recommendations provided by both apps, Blaauw explains that many of the identification, diagnostic and cultural management tools are beneficial for homeowners as well.
For more information on the MyIPM and MyIPM Row Crops apps, visit apps.bugwood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.