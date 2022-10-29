EATONTON — “Matt Kane lay face down in the muddy field, barely clinging to life ... for some reason, he simply never considered the possibility that he might be the subject of a professional hit.”
These words set the stage for “Operation Destiny,” a historical fiction mystery novel set in the mid-1950s by Don Lloyd.
Lloyd will be Georgia Writers Museum’s “Meet the Author” presenter on Nov. 1 at the museum. The event begins at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30), and the event is $15 per person ($10 for two or more). Contact the Georgia Writers Museum or www.georgiawritersmuseum.org to register and pre-order a copy of Lloyd’s mystery. After his talk, he will sign books.
Now, back to the story.
The main character is ambushed in an obscure public park on Lake Minnetonka in the peaceful community of Excelsior, Minn., which initiates an investigation that uncovers a worldwide conspiracy. As an investigative journalist, Matt Kane often pushed boundaries, a skill he learned as an Army Intelligence Officer in World War II. He sought out the undetected and exposed what he saw for everyone to see. His curiosity and persistence nearly cost him his life.
Unbeknownst to him, the attempt on his life was only a small part of a conspiracy to re-order the world. But who was behind the treachery ... and what role does he play in the operation? Can it be stopped?
People who come to the event can hear the rest of the story.
Lloyd completed his Ph.D. degree in Public Policy at the University of Georgia. He has been a noted health care leader and speaker on health care administration issues, managerial ethics, accountability, leadership, and health care policy for almost four decades. He has also written extensively for various regional and national health care journals on these same topics and has authored three health care related books.
Lloyd spent 24 years as a group practice executive with medical groups in California, Alabama and Tennessee, and 10 years as a health care consultant to hospitals and medical groups throughout the country. During his career, he also served in many appointed and elected positions with local, state, regional, and national Medical Group Management Association chapters, serving as the National President in 1996. He was accorded distinguished member status in 2005. In addition, he achieved Fellow status in the American College of Medical Practice Executives in 1979.
In addition to his position as a part-time associate professor in the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia, Lloyd has been an adjunct instructor for the University of Alabama at Birmingham and part-time Instructor in the School of Public & International Affairs at the University of Georgia. He has also held director positions for an offshore medical malpractice insurance company, two physician-owned independent practice associations, and a Health Maintenance Organization.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.