As we enter autumn of 2020, more parents than ever are naming their children after the seasons. While names like Summer are popular (78,000 since 1879), others like Sakura (1,000 since 1879), which is a Japanese Cherry Blossom, offer expecting parents more unique options.
Names.org today released a list of the 128 favorite baby names inspired by the seasons in 2020 after surveying more than 5,000 site users in the U.S. and around the world from July through Oct. 1 this year.
The two-part survey first asked site users to suggest their favorite names inspired by the seasons. Then all names were circulated to respondents to answer if they liked or disliked each suggested name.
After analyzing the results, Names.org is reporting the 128 favorite names currently trending in 2020 along with the meaning of each name.
