TIFTON — The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 9.
The golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Southwell hospice and cancer patients benefiting the special needs of Hospice of Tift Area and TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center patients, is a four-man scramble. Shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Interested participants can form a team or sign up as a corporate sponsor. There are multiple sponsorship opportunities and the team fee is $400.
A Tifton native, Bowen is a retired Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour player. She attended the University of Georgia on a full golf scholarship and joined the LPGA immediately after graduating in 1989 with an undergraduate degree in public relations. Bowen’s professional golf career was highlighted in 1995 with a win at the Nabisco Dinah Shore, one of the LPGA’s four major championships.
Other notable achievements included two runner-up finishes in 1997 at the Rochester International and the Susan G. Komen International, plus numerous Top 10 finishes at LPGA tournaments between 1994 and 2005. She started this annual golf tournament in Tifton 22 years ago.
“We are grateful to Nanci for launching this annual event and lending her name to the tournament for so many years,” Tressie Mathis, director of Hospice of Tift Area, said. “It’s a fun, competitive day benefiting a great cause. We were not able to host the event in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, and we are excited to get back out there and hold this wonderful event.”
Dinner will be served and prizes awarded immediately following the tournament. Each player on the winning team will receive two nights’ stay and one round of golf at The King and Prince resort hotel. There also will be second- and third-place prizes, a hole-in-one contest for a new car as well as a closest-to-the-pin and pink ball competitions.
For more information about this event or for more information about sponsorship opportunities, call (229) 353-6330.
