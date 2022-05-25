ALBANY – The undergraduate elementary education program at Albany State University has been recognized among the best in the nation by the National Council on Teacher Quality.
The NCTQ is a national research and policy organization that evaluates and provides information and guidance to ensure that every child has an effective leader. In a recently released report, the NCTQ evaluated more than 1,100 programs and identified 79 exemplar programs that meet 100% of the recommended instructional hours across all mathematics. The undergraduate elementary education program at ASU was evaluated and received an A+ designation.
“A national recognition like this one both reinforces the institutional standards of success and our mission to invest in and produce exceptional future educators,” Albany State President, Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “This achievement honors the School of Education’s commitment of being a leader and at the top of its class.”
“Our success in this achievement is attributed to the dedication of our faculty and staff to our students as they diligently prepare to pass on knowledge to future generations," School of Education Chairwoman Dorene Medlin said. At ASU, we proudly invest in the future by creating the leaders of tomorrow.”
The NCTQ evaluates and creates datasets that promote improvements in teacher preparation, achieving greater diversity in the field, improving elementary reading instruction, strengthening state regulations, and implementing strategic pay structures, among other education advancements.
