Developed by University of Georgia researchers, a new tool uses artificial intelligence to analyze terabytes of recordings for quail calls, giving wildlife managers the ability to gather data they need in a matter of minutes.
Special Photo: Jessica Mohlman
ATHENS — New artificial intelligence software from the University of Georgia could mean the difference between having a quail hunting season or not in the coming years.
Bag limits for quail season are determined based on current populations of the bird, which are regularly evaluated and revised. But the process for gauging the bird populations is grueling, time-consuming and expensive.
Developed by University of Georgia researchers, the new tool uses artificial intelligence to analyze terabytes of recordings for quail calls, giving wildlife managers the ability to gather the data they need in a matter of minutes. Plus, wildlife experts can potentially put hundreds of the devices in the field to cover more area with a lot less effort than the thousands of man-hours traditional methods require.
The software identifies upwards of 80% of all quail calls, even in the noisiest recordings. And the more sounds the device is exposed to, the more accurate it gets at identifying quail.
The new tool also can be a valuable resource for state and federal agencies looking for information on their quail populations but with limited funds to spend on any one project.