ALBANY — Growing up black in southwest Georgia’s Baker County, Shirley Sherrod (nee Miller) saw her share of injustices. Nothing prepared her, though, for the event that changed her life forever.
“A white farmer shot and killed my father (Hosie Miller in 1965), and he was never brought to justice,” Sherrod, the director of the Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education, said during a recent conversation, the hurt in her voice and in her eyes still fresh. “I made a vow the night my father died that I would not leave the South, that I would continue to work for change.”
Maybe it was that vow that planted a germ of an idea in Sherrod’s mind as she was driving home to Albany from Alabama late one night, having spent the day helping African American farmers prepare claims after the landmark 1999 Pigford vs. Glickman decision allowed black farmers to collect damages from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for discriminatory practices in the years 1981-1996. Or maybe it was her husband’s, Charles Sherrod’s, long-held admonition that “Power comes from the land, and the land comes from God.”
In any case, the idea came full-formed to Sherrod as she drove, a “light-bulb” that would have an equally life-altering impact on hers and her family’s lives.
“I’m helping these farmers as far away as Texas (as a representative of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives) prepare for these claims after that landmark decision, and it dawned on me: We were farming at New Communities in 1981,” Sherrod said. “That meant we could file a claim under Pigford.”
That the Sherrods were among the thousands of African American farmers who were granted settlements under the Pigford vs. Glickman ruling, a case in which black farmers, including Timothy Pigford, charged the USDA (and then-Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman) of using discriminatory practices against black farmers in allocation of farm loans and assistance, is well-documented.
The Sherrods and others had purchased and farmed land in Lee County in hopes of creating an agriculture-based village — dubbed New Communities — that would free them from the shackles that continued to plague African Americans in the days after the Civil Rights Movement. Their claim against the USDA was initially denied, but upon appeal the Sherrods received a $12 million Pigford settlement.
With that funding, the family purchased the former Cypress Pond Plantation, a land that, according to the documentary “Arc of Justice: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of a Beloved Community,” was once owned by the largest slave-owner in Georgia.
“There was power in that: That land went from a slave-owner to descendants of slaves,” Shirley Sherrod said. “I knew if we were able to come to this place, anything was possible.”
The Sherrods are planning a weeklong celebration at the plantation they’ve renamed Resora (a term that incorporates the resilience and resourcefulness of the human spirit) Oct. 2-5, a celebration that will include presentation of a play written by local playwright Curtis Williams, the local premiere of “Arc of Justice,” a bus tour of the “hot spots” of the regional civil rights movement, workshops, a cultural festival and a gala that, if all goes as expected, will feature a “nationally-known person.”
But as 2019 is being lauded as the 50th anniversary for landmark cultural and society-altering events — the moon landing, Woodstock, the invention of the Internet, the Manson murders, the Beatles’ last performance, the end of the Kennedy dynasty at Chappaquiddick — it also marks the 50th year that New Communities was born on land in Lee County. The Sherrods, with the help of African American real estate agent Slater King and his wife Marion, and others were able to put together more than a million dollars to purchase some 5,735 acres of land, the old Featherfield Farm.
“That was the largest holding of black-owned land at that time,” Sherrod said. “It was land the size of the state of Rhode Island.”
As many as 500 families expressed interest in moving onto New Communities land in hopes of escaping the discrimination that had plagued them throughout their lives. Many of them had been thrown off land where they’d lived all their lives when they registered to vote. The self-contained collective was to be a “total community,” with three villages focused on farming, industry and education.
“It was a struggle at first because we faced foreclosure,” Sherrod said. “The federal government had given us a planning grant of $100,000 and promised additional funding upon implementation. But when we started to put that plan into practice, the federal government said we had to get the blessing of local and state leaders.”
As it turned out, white Lee County citizens weren’t too keen on the idea of the collective, some even shooting onto the land and refusing to do business with the collective. And even if the Sherrods had managed to somehow get local blessing, the governor of the state at that time was Lester Maddox, an avowed segregationist who had no interest in helping the mostly black-owned collective.
But the New Communities group enjoyed a couple of good years of farming, selling enough of their home-grown goods at their farmers market to pay the note on the land. With a smokehouse, cane syrup-making equipment, crops like peanuts and soybeans, as well as 75 brood sows and cattle on the land they owned, the farm did quite well, well enough for New Communities to hire a farm manager.
But then came two years of drought. The farmers got no local help, and Charles Sherrod was told when he applied for a loan at the Farmers Home Administration in Dawson that he’d get one “over my dead body” by the manager of that office.
The drought led to foreclosure, and New Communities’ $4.5 million in assets were sold for a million dollars to a man who dug holes and pushed all but the primary homeplace on the property into and buried.
“We were devastated, but we never gave up on New Communities,” Shirley Sherrod said.
Although talk of a potential lawsuit surfaced in the decade after the New Communities principles lost the Lee County land, it wasn’t until the Pigford case that actual movement took place. With the ruling on April 14, 1999, a billion dollars were set aside to settle claims against USDA. A second settlement, called Pigford II, led Congress to set aside another $1.2 billion in 2010.
“Our hearing was on July 30, 2002, and anyone who was in the room when our case was presented just knew that we’d won,” Sherrod said. “But we got a letter saying our request was denied, and we were devastated.
“But the judge had put in place a process to appeal. We sent a letter (of appeal) to the adjudicator in 2006, and for three years we heard nothing. On July 8 of 2009 our lawyer called us out of the blue and told us we’d won. She asked me to guess what our settlement was for, and I asked if we’d gotten a million dollars. She said, ‘Shirley, it’s $12 million.’ My husband and I both cried that night.”
As the Sherrods and others prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of New Communities, they’ve been heartened to hear of groups across the country — in the boroughs of New York, in Miami’s Liberty City, in Berkeley, Calif., in Boston — utilizing their plan to create similar collectives that provide hope for struggling neighborhoods. That, Shirley Sherrod says, makes the promise she made on the night of her father’s death worthwhile.
“I’m a person who’s always tried to look at the positive,” she said. “It would have been easy to hate — to hate white people — when my father was killed. But I’ve learned over the years that hate can consume you. I’ve just always tried to treat people the way I wanted to be treated. And all of the good that’s come of that is dedication to the love I have for my father.”
More information about New Communities and the planned October celebration is available at www.nci50thanniversary.com.