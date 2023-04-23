THOMASVILLE – For traditionalists or those looking for new experiences, Thomasville’s upcoming Rose Show and Festival will have something for everyone. The event is set for April 28-29 in downtown Thomasville.
“With this being the 102nd year for Thomasville’s Rose Show, it’s always important to honor that legacy and continue to add new elements to attract visitors to our area,” Bonnie Hayes, the city's director of tourism development, said in a news release.
One new addition to this year’s festivities is a contest encouraging the community to share memories of favorite Rose Festival experiences. Titled “Rosy Memories of Rose Show,” residents and visitors shared photos of favorite Rose Festival memories for a chance to win a special prize package.
“We all have special memories of Thomasville’s Rose Festival, so what better way to celebrate this adored event than by encouraging the community to share those memories through beautiful photographs?” Hayes said. “It could be a photo of yourself wearing a special Rose Show outfit, your children riding on a float in the parade, or your prize-winning rose. We want to share and celebrate these memories with you.”
Pictures were posted on social media using the hashtag “#RoseShowMemories.” Five photos were selected as semifinalists, and the public can now vote for their favorites on the Downtown Thomasville Facebook page through Monday. The photo with the most Facebook “likes” will receive a prize package including $40 in Downtown Dollars, parade grandstand seats, a dignitaries reception invitation, and more.
Another new Rose Festival addition this year is the creation of video interviews with flower specialists. The videos document first-hand what it takes to win top honors at a flower show or design a beautiful floral arrangement.
“Many people don’t understand the hard work and detail involved in creating a prize-winning rose or floral arrangement,” Special Events Manager Nicole Elwell said. “Our rose and flower shows are successful because of the wonderful entries from area growers and community members. These videos offer tips on creating beautiful flower arrangements, as well as explain what a judge may be looking for when picking a winning rose.”
Another way to increase involvement and excitement about this year’s Rose Festival is through the Merchant Window Decorating contest. Though not a new event, downtown merchants have once again decorated their windows with beautiful displays and florals galore, but new this year is the voting process. Participating merchants each has a scannable QR code in their store windows, so once residents and visitors pick their favorite window, they can scan the code to cast their vote.
“We want to recognize not only the hard work these businesses put into their store windows, but also show the fun and creative ways our downtown merchants entice visitors to our beautiful and historic Rose Show and Festival," Elwell said. "We encourage everyone to come out and see these beautiful displays in person. In past years, we’ve posted pictures of the decorated windows and votes could be placed online, but this year, scanning the QR code in person increases community interest and involvement.”
Voting will take place until Saturday.
The beloved traditional events of the Rose Show and Festival, including the Rose Parade, the Show & Shine Car & Truck Show, rose and flower shows, and Street Dance all will return for this two-day event in the heart of Thomasville. Other ways to enjoy the rose-themed festivities include historic tours at Thomasville’s local museums and a visit to the Thomasville Rose Garden.
To learn more about this year’s festival or to view the new video interviews, visit thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
