Class of 2021 University System of Georgia graduates from schools like Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor's degree, according to a new study.

ATLANTA -- University System of Georgia graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, revealed the breakdown of how much each level of higher education can add to a USG graduate’s total earnings over their lives.

