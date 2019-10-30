TIFTON — Nine students have been selected as School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Leaders at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. SANR Academic and Career Coordinator Suzanne Bentley said the students play a key role in the growth of the school.
“The SANR Leaders program is in its first year and thriving,” Bentley, advisor for the group, said. “So far, they have participated in the Sunbelt Ag Expo, ABAC Farm tours on Family Weekend, and the SANR Golf Tournament. They have several events planned for the rest of the year, including our Career Connections event and Stallion Day. They also host SANR information sessions during campus tours by the admissions office.”
SANR Leaders include Justin Henderson, an agriculture major with a concentration in livestock production from Rome; Shelbie Jordan, a general agriculture major from Whigham; Louie Canevari, a general agriculture major from Lake Placid, Fla.; Ben Mediate, a natural resource management major with a concentration in forestry from Monticello, Fla.; David Hall, an agribusiness major from Woodstock; Savannah Eastall, an agriculture major with a concentration in livestock production from Lilburn; Makayla Pulsifer, an agriculture major with a concentration in crop production from Fort Valley; Claire Hunkler, double majoring in agriculture with a concentration in livestock production and agribusiness from Marietta; and Audrey McGee, an agribusiness major from Hartwell.
“This program allows potential students the opportunity to converse with current students in their field of study to help guide them through what to expect from being a student in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources,” Canevari said in a news release. “This group is unique to our campus, and we hope it helps future students experience a glimpse of the hands-on approach ABAC offers.”
Bentley said the SANR Leaders demonstrate outstanding achievement in academics and student leadership and are the faces of the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“The SANR Leaders are model examples to potential, future and current students,” Bentley said. “They share their personal experiences and passion for ABAC and the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources as they assist with recruitment, retention and promotional efforts.”