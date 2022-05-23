...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Houston
County in southeastern Alabama, northeastern Jackson County in the
Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Decatur, Miller, Dougherty,
southwestern Mitchell, Baker, Calhoun, Seminole and eastern Early
Counties in southwestern Georgia through 345 PM EDT/245 PM CDT/...
At 303 PM EDT/203 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morgan to 7 miles west
of Donalsonville. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Donalsonville, Arlington, Leary,
East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker,
Douglasville, Iron City, Damascus, Brinson, Jakin, Iveys Mill, Radium
Springs, Donaldsonville A/P and Bellview.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Nominations are currently being accepted for The Albany Herald's 2022 Woman of the Year celebration.
"Last year, The Albany Herald hosted a contest to highlight the amazing women in our southwest Georgia communities," newspaper Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. "We partnered with Q-102 Radio and Pretoria Fields Brewery. The contest generated 4,600 nominations and more than 21,000 votes. The idea was to have our community nominate and vote for the outstanding women in our lives and gather to celebrate them with an awards ceremony.
"The contest has several categories, ranging from education to medical to industry and retail. The 2021 Woman of the Year event was recognized and awarded first place in a national contest for a Community Purpose Award."
Once initial nominations are closed, voting will begin for the nominees in each category. That period of voting will last from June 1 to June 15.
VIP tickets for the June 26 event, which include catered food, a drink ticket, a raffle ticket and a gift bag, are available now for $50. General admission tickets are on sale for $10.
"We have VIP and general admission tickets on sale for the event and will donate a portion of our proceeds to a local domestic violence shelter, The Liberty House," Harrison said.
"We are only able to do events, contests, and fundraisers like this with the help and support of our community and sponsors. It is a great feeling knowing we are able to not only recognize the women who work so hard in our daily lives but to also be able to give back to those in need in our community."
