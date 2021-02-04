ALBANY -- It's time for Albany Herald and AlbanyHerald.com readers to determine what individuals and businesses are the "best of the best" in the community.
The nominations process of the Herald's annual Readers Choice Awards is currently under way at AlbanyHerald.com to determine which individuals and businesses in dozens of categories will be part of the two-week vote to name the community favorites in each category.
"Southwest Georgia, we want to know who is the best of the best," Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. "Go to AlbanyHerald.com to nominate your favorites in categories that include Eating and Drinking, Arts and Entertainment, Health and Fitness, local services, shopping, sports and much more."
Nominations in each category will continue through Feb. 13. And from Feb. 14-28, readers can vote daily at http://albanyherald.secondstreetapp.com/READERS-CHOICE---BEST-OF-SOUTHWEST-GEORGIA/. Winners will be announced in early March.
"If you don't see a category listed or want to upgrade your company's listing, contact me at (229) 291-6077 or heather.harrison@albanyherald.com," Harrison said.
