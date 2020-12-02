ALBANY – To say that 2020 has been a year filled with challenges would be an understatement. However, as Stacie Hamsley, director of marketing and development for Easterseals Southern Georgia said, “There have been so many things the community has faced in the past several years and always come through.”
As a result, this year’s Easterseals Christmas ornament is dedicated to “Albany Strong.” The accompanying certificate of authenticity that comes with each ornament sold reads, “Citizens of Albany are not strangers to crisis situations. The city has endured severe storms, floods, Hurricane Michael, and a worldwide pandemic. Through each crisis, community members, local businesses and organizations pulled together, becoming Albany Strong.
“In the spring of 2020, the city of Albany experienced one of the most intense outbreaks of the coronavirus in the United States during the pandemic’s early days. Dougherty County, at one point, reported the fourth-highest infection rates in the world. The intense outbreak overwhelmed Albany’s health care capacity. Citizens banded together, adapting preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus and help their neighbors in need. Workers braved battling the virus on the front lines in the health care industry and essential businesses. Albanians once again proved they are Albany Strong. The 2020 city of Albany Christmas Ornament honors health care and other front line workers, local businesses, and the heart of the community-our citizens."
For 28 years, Easterseals has selected a design honoring a local landmark or action, and that design has been preserved on the officials city Christmas ornament. These ornaments are sold as a 1 of 1,000 limited offering. All proceeds form the sale of the ornament go to directly benefit Easterseals programs in the local community.
Hamsley said that this year’s ornament is on sale for $15 each and can be purchased by phone at (229) 439-7061 or at the Easterseals Southern Georgia offices located at 1906 Palmyra Road in Albany. They are also available on the Easterseals website, www.easterseals.com/southerngeorgia.
Depending upon popularity, it is not unusual for the ornaments to sell out. Those seeking to complete or start their collection need to order early. The ornament shop on the website does offer ornaments that are still available from previous years.
