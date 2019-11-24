At this time of the year, conversations around the holiday table occasionally drift into “Do you remember the time when …?”
Families in cities and towns like Albany still have reason to look back on one particular journey taken decades ago — possibly by great-uncle Frank, or granddad’s brother Jim and his kids — along a sure-fire road to riches that ran directly past their door.
This journey would date back to the 1920s when the great Florida Land Boom was in full sway. In one stroke — thanks to Henry Ford’s affordable Model T — America was a nation that was now on the move. Indiana millionaire Carl G. Fisher gave it momentum, cobbling together hundreds of local roads into an ingenious, convoluted artery that zigzagged thousands of miles from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, south to Miami’s Biscayne Bay. It was a travel route they called “The Dixie.”
Men, women, entire families flooded into Florida — factory workers and farmers from Michigan and Ohio; teachers, clerks, and shopkeepers from Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia — all following the painted red stripe and white signposts marking this new Dixie Highway. These people believed in nothing but promise. They were dreamers, all — dreamers who soon found themselves stranded in Florida’s sun-baked, land-bust ruins.
The newly released book, "Late to the Party in the Roaring ‘20s," published by Pineapple Press, is a microcosm of the personal ambitions, frustrations, and heartbreak faced by these people who doggedly traveled south on The Dixie in search of prosperous new beginnings. The book follows one of the dreamers, Ralph Yost, a successful, engaging salesman who tossed aside a prospering business in the north to dive headlong into the peak of Florida’s raging land boom in 1925.
Yost’s optimistic conversion to land owner, lot seller, farmer and home builder led to a path that left him, like countless others, stranded in the wreckage that had overwhelmed Florida’s landscape. Fraudulent business schemes, logistics nightmares, two brutally devastating hurricanes — take your pick. Combined, they became a toxic mix culminating in an abrupt, ruinous economic collapse.
Most of the new arrivals never realized what was happening. If they did, they chose not to believe it. This saga is about a time and place of not quite forgotten hopes — all of it south on The Dixie, in that tropical paradise they called Florida.