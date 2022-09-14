301981772_625793349119882_9214790455035103326_n.jpeg

Old Goat Soap will partner with Pretoria Fields Brewing and Few Miles South Friday to host the third annual Soap for Hope charity event.

ALBANY — Real Soap. Real Simple. That’s the motto Albany artisans Old Goat Soap Company live by.

But the mission of Amanda Ketchum and her husband, Chris, is about more than just bringing good quality, handmade soap to the community. The second arm of the company is the Soap for Hope project aimed at providing much-needed supplies to the homeless community.

