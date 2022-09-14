ALBANY — Real Soap. Real Simple. That’s the motto Albany artisans Old Goat Soap Company live by.
But the mission of Amanda Ketchum and her husband, Chris, is about more than just bringing good quality, handmade soap to the community. The second arm of the company is the Soap for Hope project aimed at providing much-needed supplies to the homeless community.
“Giving has always been a value of ours, and we’ve worked hard to instill this value in our children, Chris Ketchum said. “When we started Old Goat Soap Company, we saw an opportunity that would allow us to help more and that’s when we created our Soap for Hope Project.”
Old Goat Soap will partner with Pretoria Fields Brewing and Few Miles South Friday to host the third annual Soap for Hope charity event.
In the past, the Ketchums have travelled to St. Petersburg, Fla., where Chris used to live, and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., to donate items provided by the Soap for Hope event. Their goal for this year’s fundraiser is to provide clothing, shoes, blankets, personal care items and toiletries to 100 men, women and children in the Savannah area.
“While in Savannah on a business trip, I learned of an encampment under a bridge,” Chris Ketchum said. “It is an incredible little city within a city. While walking around, I was able to meet some of these folks and, by the end of my trip, I knew we were coming to Savannah.”
The fundraiser will take place at Pretoria Fields Brewery from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. There will be a donation bin for clothing, shoes and blankets as well as a silent auction.
Attendees should come thirsty, as the brewery has pledged to donate $1 for every pint sold.
Details on the silent auction are available on the Old Goat Soap Company Facebook page, and inquires about donating an item for the auction should be directed to support@oldgoatsoapco.com
“This event gives everyone a chance to be a part of something greater,” Ketchum said. “We believe that a lot more people would help if they just knew how to get started. This eliminates the questions of how to start.”
