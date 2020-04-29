ALBANY -- We had a sheltering-in-place crisis of sorts in my house last night. My wife has almost run out of books to read.
We are both avid readers and like to alternate between fiction and non-fiction, and she is down to one of each. You need to understand: Karen is not just any reader. She is an expert, don’t-try-this-at-home reader with a master’s degree in library science and a seat on the Library Board. While I struggle to get through a book a month, she breezes through a book a week. And she usually has two going at once — a non-fiction book and a novel.
She is a fan of cozy, British mysteries and is working her way through the entire collection of Agatha Christie books. In non-fiction, she just finished Walter Isaacson’s 500-page biography of Benjamin Franklin.
My first clue that we have a problem came when she dropped the book she was reading — apparently by an author who was new to her — and exclaimed in disgust, “This reads like a James Bond movie. I’m 25 pages in, and this guy has already slept with two women and had a car chase.”
Definitely not her cup of tea! Where is Hercule Poirot when you need him?
I have been reading a lot, too. I also like British mysteries, but I favor the action thrillers more. I just read author Lee Childs’ latest Jack Reacher novel, "Blue Moon." When I alternate between fiction and non-fiction, I will read something by David Baldacci, Michael Connelly or John Grisham then throw in the latest Richard Louv book ("Our Wild Calling") or anything by Annie Dillard. I am currently reading Erik Larson’s "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz."
I wonder if other people are reading more these days. I see them out walking and riding bikes, but what goes on inside my neighbors’ homes, I can’t say. Perhaps they are working on puzzles to help pass the time. Karen has a 500-piece hummingbird jigsaw puzzle spread out on our dining room table and a 1,000-piece Frida Kahlo puzzle still in the box. I am partial to the crossword puzzles in the daily Albany Herald.
I hear a lot of people are absorbed in a Netflix “documentary” called "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." I get plenty of murder, mayhem and madness in my books. In fiction, nobody does murder and mayhem better than Lee Child’s character, Jack Reacher. I’m talking about the 6-foot5, 250 pounds of “bone and muscle” hero, not the 5-foot-7 actor who plays him in the movies.
If you want true murder, mayhem and madness, you could try Erik Larson. How can you go wrong with book titles like "The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America?" Or how about "In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler's Berlin?"
Books bring me pleasure and they transport me to a different time and place. They provide an escape from reality. But they occasionally surprise me and bring me back to the present. For example, in the book I am currently reading, author Erik Larson notes the famous speech that Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave to the British House of Commons on Aug. 20, 1940. In it, he refers to the heroic stand taken by members of the Royal Air Force against the onslaught of the German Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain.
"Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few."
Churchill might as well be talking about the medical professionals of today who are taking a heroic stand against our invisible enemy, the coronavirus. Books will be written about these heroes some day.
The book crisis in my house should be over soon because — as I assured my wife — the public library will be opening any day now. After all, if the governor has determined that barber shops, tattoo parlors, and bowling alleys are safe and essential, surely we can figure out how to mask-up and keep our distance in the library.
I don’t think she is buying it, but I sure do hope I am right. I am nearing the end of my own stack of books and starting to eye hers. That 500-page Benjamin Franklin biography looms large — literally.
