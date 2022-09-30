ALBANY -- One person has died and another has been transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment after a fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 423 W. Tift Ave. in Albany Friday afternoon.
Assistant Albany Fire Department Chief Rubin Jordan and Battalion Chief Sebon Burns, who both were on the scene Friday, said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. Eleven units from AFD responded to the location of the fire and south of the blaze where embers spread to grass and trees on property two blocks away.
"I'm not saying it was, but it may have been the winds from Hurricane Ian that blew the embers onto adjacent property," Jordan said.
Burns, who responded to the fires that caught south of the main structure, said a tree became "like a chimney," burning up toward structures on the property.
"The tree was mostly hollow inside, so it was burning like a chimney," the battalion chief said. "There were several grass fires from the embers that were blowing that way."
Jordan said Albany Utilities personnel cut down the tree before it could spread fire onto other structures.
Dougherty County EMC Director Sam Allen said his team had transported one resident of what was a boarding home to Phoebe and that Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler was on the scene to determine the cause of death for one victim of the fire.
"The boarders got everyone out before our folks arrived," Allen said. "We did transport one, but I'm afraid we lost one. The coroner is here now checking the scene."
Jordan said firefighters on the first truck to respond to the emergency call entered the building on Tift for a search-and-rescue mission. But after a while, they were forced to pull back as the fire grew.
"We got reports (from residences and EMTs) that there were ambulatory people in the house and that oxygen tanks were on the premises, and soon they started exploding," Jordan said. "It became too dangerous for our personnel to remain in the structure."
Eleven AFD units and "Cars 1, 2 and 3, the deputy chief and two battalion chiefs," responded to the blaze, Burns said.
Jordan said the Tift Avenue structure would no doubt be a complete loss.
"It was an old house, made with fat lighter wood, so even as we get it under control, it's going to be a complete loss," he said.
Allen said there was no report as to the extent of the injuries to the person transported to Phoebe, but he said, "It looks like he's going to be OK."
