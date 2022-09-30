fire.jpg

Albany firefighters battle a blaze at 423 W. Tift Ave. Friday afternoon. The fire, which has as yet an undetermined cause, took the life of one person and sent another to the hospital.

 Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY -- One person has died and another has been transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment after a fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 423 W. Tift Ave. in Albany Friday afternoon.

Assistant Albany Fire Department Chief Rubin Jordan and Battalion Chief Sebon Burns, who both were on the scene Friday, said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. Eleven units from AFD responded to the location of the fire and south of the blaze where embers spread to grass and trees on property two blocks away.

