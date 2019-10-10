Editor’s Note: Second in a four-part series on the devastation Hurricane Michael wrought on the Mexico Beach, Fla., community, which is frequented by many southwest Georgians.
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — A shoe here, a photo there, a piece or two of salvageable clothing ... and absolutely nothing else but rubble. The lucky ones found things left by the storm; others found nothing but a concrete slab.
Everyone who lives on the coast is aware of hurricane season. It sits in the back of the mind, a detail that bears watching. Storms come and go. There are storms that are headed for a direct hit on a location but turn at the last moment, posing no imminent threat to life and property.
Voluntary evacuation is for those storms that might hit an area, while mandatory evacuation is a much different animal. Law enforcement makes sure all residents have been advised and strongly urges everyone to comply.
“I wasn’t going to evacuate until the officials came by my house,” one resident of the Mexico Beach community said. “They asked if I chose to stay that I write my identifying information on my forearm with a permanent marker. I packed up a few things and left.”
The residents of Mexico Beach rarely if ever had evacuated prior to Hurricane Michael’s expected arrival. Some still elected to stay and ride out the storm. Of those who stayed, some lost their lives — and those who survived are changed forever.
The small community made up of mostly vacation homes and concrete block homes was almost completely washed away. With roughly 1,000 or so permanent residents, many who are retirees over the age of 65, the destruction is devastating.
Property damage in the billions of dollars was inflicted.
After the storm surge subsided, residents flocked to churches and temporary shelters. These places became the points of communication, supply and food distribution for months to come. The White Tent became ground zero for the recovery efforts manned by local volunteers and volunteers who came from everywhere to do what they could to help.
Hal and Michael from Killer Seafood set up in a parking lot and began cooking with generators and grills. Camp Happy Tummies, as this temporary haven was dubbed, had volunteers who worked countless hours preparing and serving food for free to everyone in need.
These are the people of Mexico Beach. They have all endured a shocking, devastating, natural disaster named Hurricane Michael. This quaint niche community has been rendered helpless, damaged and broken. The people of this small piece of paradise, however, have shown the world that they truly are a group of brave, caring people.
The people of Mexico Beach remain strong and capable. They work together to rebuild and thrive in the wake of the incredible disaster that changed their world forever.