Editor's Note: This story by Doug Porter is his final submission to The Albany Herald as a resident of Albany. Memorial Day, which we felt was an appropriate day to run his article, is moving day for the Porters. Doug has promised to keep submitting articles to the Herald from his new suburban Atlanta home. I'm sure Herald readers, like me, find comfort in that promise ... and we'll hold him to it.
ALBANY -- I hope this doesn’t offend our many friends in Albany, but one of the things I’ll miss most about Albany when I pull out of my driveway for the last time is my trees. After 18 years, I’ve grown attached and, since they are literally rooted there, I can’t take them to my new home when we move. I’ll need to leave them for the new owners.
We planted many of our trees and, like our children, we watched them grow up. Each has its own story. The loquat, for example, was started from seeds my wife nurtured from the tree behind my office at Chehaw Park.
We also planted the longleaf pine tree when it was only about 6 inches tall. I had to place a stick next to it to keep from running it over with the lawnmower. It seemed to do well, but it stayed in the grass stage for three or four years. It finally shot up only to have much of its bark scraped off by the neighborhood deer. It could live hundreds of years if the deer — and the people — will leave it alone.
The grancy greybeard, or fringe tree, grows next to the house at the entrance to the garage. My wife placed a fence around it when workmen rebuilt the garage after Hurricane Michael, and she put them on notice that they had better take care not to damage it.
The small dogwood we planted in the shade of the front yard doesn’t seem to grow at all. It has a nice shape, and someday someone will have a nice specimen. But dogwoods, it would appear, are a long-term project. On the other hand, the two crepe myrtles we rescued from our neighbor’s trash a few years ago are now taller than the house.
If I have a favorite, it has to be the volunteer water oak that is growing in our backyard azalea bed. When we moved into the house nearly 18 years ago, we trimmed back the overgrown azaleas and left the oak tree alone. It wasn’t as tall as I was, but it seemed healthy enough and well-positioned. Its growth has been astonishing. It is about 60 feet tall and now shades much of the backyard.
Not every homeowner appreciates trees. For some, it is more of a love-hate relationship. People buy homes in neighborhoods with beautiful trees shading their yards while others prefer subdivisions without a tree in sight. Some move into neighborhoods with trees — especially pine trees — and proceed to cut all of them down.
I suppose it should come as no surprise that many homeowners view trees as the enemy of their property. The evening news repeatedly shows images of trees that have fallen on houses during storms or that have fueled forest fires that have destroyed entire communities.
I wrote about trees in some of my past articles in this newspaper and in my subsequent book, "The View from a Wagon." I wrote about the longleaf pine savanna — the signature ecosystem of the American southeast — which is said to have covered more than 50% of the land across thousands of miles of nine states, from Virginia to east Texas. I wrote about the importance of fire in maintaining the longleaf pine savanna and how, in my opinion, it is quail hunters who are preserving that ecosystem.
I also wrote about the trees that surround the plantation house where I worked. I was drawn to the pageantry of our arrival under the ancient live oaks surrounding the “big house” at 9 o’clock every morning — two mule-drawn wagons with six or eight horses led by hunting guides in their white vests. Guests seemed oblivious to the canopy of century-old trees, but I loved seeing them and wondered at the history they had seen.
A few weeks ago, I took 30 copies of my book to the new owners of Gillionville Plantation for them to give to their guests. It was a bittersweet goodbye to those trees and to the place that gave me so many memories of driving the mule wagon.
Alfred Joyce Kilmer was a prolific American writer and poet whose works celebrated the common beauty of the natural world. He is mainly remembered for his 1913 short poem titled "Trees." Sadly, he was killed in 1918 by a sniper's bullet at the Second Battle of the Marne. He was just 31 years old. Kilmer’s poem describes the inability of human-created art to replicate the beauty achieved by nature. It begins with the lines, “I think that I shall never see, A poem lovely as a tree.” And it ends with, “Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree.”
I didn’t create the trees in my yard. God gets credit for that. But they have become treasured friends. They have provided shade to my property, shelter to the barred owls that haunt the night, and hosted countless birds — like flocks of cedar waxwings, opinionated crows, and lurking Coopers hawks. They saw our son off to college, weathered historic storms, and comforted us during the pandemic.
I hope their new owners appreciate them as much as we did. If they don’t or if — God forbid — they decide to cut them all down, please don’t feel like you need to let me know. I’ll be at my new home in Atlanta making new friends, and I want to remember all of my old friends — including you, dear reader — just as they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.