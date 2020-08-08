ALBANY -- My photography needs are great, so I spend hours trying to photograph events, family and nature. Living in a rural setting, nature abounds. So with camera in hand, I photograph it. For several years we have seen tracks on our property but very few animals. This year the white-tailed deer decided my husband’s white Elite peas were the best ever. In the photos a doe is eating the young peas and blooms, but seeing me she jumps over the weeds where a few feet further away I get another shot of her. The scuppernongs are ripening, but they eat them green also, and then it will be our pears. But they are “our deer friends” and they must eat, too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.