ALBANY -- My photography needs are great, so I spend hours trying to photograph events, family and nature. Living in a rural setting, nature abounds. So with camera in hand, I photograph it. For several years we have seen tracks on our property but very few animals. This year the white-tailed deer decided my husband’s white Elite peas were the best ever. In the photos a doe is eating the young peas and blooms, but seeing me she jumps over the weeds where a few feet further away I get another shot of her. The scuppernongs are ripening, but they eat them green also, and then it will be our pears. But they are “our deer friends” and they must eat, too.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany resident describes vicious 2019 dog attack to city commissioners
- Dougherty County coroner seeking to cover gap in coronavirus testing
- Number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe almost quadruples from June to July
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill legalizing home deliveries of alcohol
- Janet Kathleen Heidt
- COVID-19 not going away anytime soon in Southwest Georgia
- A 7-year-old boy in Georgia died of Covid-19, the youngest victim in the state
- Georgia High School Association cancels football scrimmages, delays cheerleading schedule
- David Wiggins
- To mask or not to mask remains the question
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who should be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate?
This is not a scientific poll – results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.