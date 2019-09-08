ALBANY — The Kendrick Brothers are seeing unexpected results at the box office from their new release "Overcomer."
The film was released on Aug. 23 and is breaking barriers. Made on a $5 million budget, Box Office Mojo was showing its domestic total gross as of Thursday to be at $20,956,163.
It made $8,146,533 on its opening weekend alone. On its first day, the Christian-based film brought in $3,043,455 from 1,723 theaters.
Sony expanded "Overcomer's" presence for this weekend, allowing it to be shown in 2,153 theaters. It was also released for a first week in several other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa — among the roughly 20 countries overall it is expected to appear in.
The film's theme focuses on identity, specifically in how a person is defined.
"Overcomer" was directed by Alex Kendrick, who also stars in the film, written by Alex Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick, and produced by Stephen Kendrick. Since the "Overcomer" release in the U.S., the two brothers have been traveling internationally to promote the film.
"From a secular perspective, we are grateful for the 'A+' cinema score (viewers) are giving," Stephen Kendrick said.
The latest Kendrick film, following the brothers' "War Room," has given Alex Kendrick the opportunity to receive three "A+" cinema scores as a director.
"I am very proud for my brother," Stephen Kendrick said. "We are blessed with his storytelling (ability)."
The Kendricks have had their hometown of Albany come through for them, with the Good Life City landing in the top five cities in the nation for "Overcomer" upon its opening.
"We love the support and so appreciate the fans in Albany," Stephen Kendrick said.
From a spiritual standpoint, the creative minds behind the film are seeing and hearing stories of damaged lives undergoing healing as a result of "Overcomer."
"From a Christian perspective, we love that people are experiencing God," Stephen Kendrick said.
With each passing film, the brothers say they see a snowball effect from the success of the previous one, and "Overcomer" has the best to offer yet in terms of investment and production value. That is something the Kendricks have come to expect.
What they did not anticipate was the amount of time a single individual might be spending seeing this movie with their family and friends. One woman on social media said she had seen it seven times.
"What we did not (expect) is how many people are going back to see it again," Stephen Kendrick said. "It is so encouraging people are (responding) to the movie.
"'War Room' shot off (immediately) and leveled off. This one has been more of a marathon."
The brothers say the effort put into the added production value paid off.
"We are hearing a lot of people (saying) this is the best film we have ever done," Stephen Kendrick said. "It is connecting on a multigenerational level but also on a multiracial level."
As with other Kendrick Brothers films, resources including a novel and Bible study have been released alongside "Overcomer." The novel has reached best-seller status, and people are diving into the Bible study.
What began as a prayer has turned into something the Kendricks have found to be much bigger than themselves.
"We are very grateful for that," Stephen Kendrick said.
He added that he and his family have a list of more than 20 potential projects they are praying over, but nothing has been committed to yet. After the marketing for the film is done, the Kendricks expect to spend some time off.
Stephen Kendrick compared his feelings to that of a parent sending their child to college with no idea of what impact they may have later in life. He said the films he has been involved in have turned into more than entertainment.
"We are grateful to be a part of something that is hopefully touching lives," he said.