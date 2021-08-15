nature standalone.jpg

As Herald readers have no doubt observed, professor/photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer has a keen eye for the subjects of his photography. But he has an even more impressive understanding of nature and its wonders. Here, he writes, "All summer I watched them, 'my' Mississippi Kites, as they returned from the year before, mated and improved on their nest. This year they had one offspring only. Now in August it has left the nest and perches nearby, having gotten the awkward flight attempts out of the way. Still, it expects one more feeding from, it seems, an-ever obliging parent."

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

