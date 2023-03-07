trustees.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp, right, and W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, officially appointed Dan Amos and Donna Hyland as the 2023 Georgia Trustees in a signing ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol.

 Special Photo: Georgia Historical Society

ATLANTA — In recognition of the 290th anniversary of the founding of the Georgia colony, Gov. Brian Kemp and W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, officially appointed Dan Amos and Donna Hyland as the 2023 Georgia Trustees in a signing ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol.

“It is my privilege to join Dr. Groce in appointing this year’s additions to the Georgia Trustees, Dan Amos and Donna Hyland,” Kemp said. “They embody the commitment to service that the Trustees represent and promote so diligently. As the Georgia Historical Society continues to preserve the history of the Peach State, I am proud to join them in recognizing these two great community leaders for their accomplishments.”

