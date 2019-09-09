PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In October 2018, the quaint little town of Panama City was badly damaged as deadly Category 5 Hurricane Michael hit Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The community is recovering a little more each day. The Light Room, a Panama City art gallery, is keeping memories of Michael’s devastation alive by hosting a special exhibition featuring photographs taken by local photographers Patti Blake and Joshua Boucher. For those that live in other areas of the country and have traveled to the Panama City area while vacationing along the Gulf, this exhibit will share the true impact of a devastating weather phenomenon.
Seeing photos of the city in the first days after the storm will allow gallery patrons to appreciate the tenacity of the residents of Panama City. Through destruction and mayhem, Panama City residents and rescue personnel from around the country worked side by side to administer first aid to individuals, repair damage and to restore order to this unique town.
While viewing the gallery exhibit, repeat visitors to the area can compare their memories of Panama City to the photos exhibited from the period of time immediately following the hurricane. After viewing the stunning photography on display, viewers can see the truly amazing spirit of the Gulf Coast city. The recovery since Hurricane Michael blew through the area has been truly amazing. From hurricane destruction, the tenacious community has risen to be a treasure once again.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 28. These photographs taken in the days that followed the devastating hurricane are an archive documenting devastation, destruction, courage and the resilience of the human spirit. The opportunity to view this exhibit is a chance to reflect on how far the city has come since the arrival of Hurricane Michael.