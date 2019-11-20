ALBANY -- The Albany Humane Society, Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center and Bush Animal Clinic are teaming with The Albany Herald for a Paws and Claus Holiday Photo fundraiser.
Pet owners can log onto AlbanyHerald.com through the end of the year and enter a photo of their pet in a contest to win a pet prize pack from participating sponsors. Website visitors who don't enter a pet photo in the competition can still log on each day and vote for their favorite pets.
Voting at AlbanyHerald.comhttp://albanyherald.secondstreetapp.com/Paws-and-Claus/gallery?category=2374797 started on Monday.
Sponsorship opportunities, including a monthly sponsorship of AlbanyHerald.com's new weekly adopt-a-pet photo gallery, are available. Contact an Albany Herald sales rep for more information.
A portion of the proceeds from the Paws and Claus fundraiser will be donated to the Albany Humane Society.