Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...LEE AND NORTHWESTERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT... At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leesburg, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Leesburg, Albany, Smithville, Turner City, Chokee, Stocks, Forrester, Palmyra, Century, Jordan Place, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Scrutchins, Neyami, Philema, Mossy Dell and Oakfield.