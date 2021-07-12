ALBANY -- In a fast-paced world that moves at the speed of life, it's sometimes comforting to take a step back and spend some time in peaceful reflection. One place to do that is among those who have been brought to their final resting place.
Downtown Albany cemeteries -- Riverside, Oakview and Crown Hill -- offer such respite for those who visit loved ones buried in the shade of Spanish moss-draped trees, many laid to rest beneath striking architecture that provides a lasting memorial to their time on Earth.
Reading the names of those buried offers a glimpse at the history of the community and allows visitors the opportunity to show respect for those who've lived full lives before them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.