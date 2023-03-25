Are Peanuts Actually Good for You? Registered Dietitians Share What You Need To Know

The Georgia Peanut Commission partnered with Peanut Proud, the peanut industry’s humanitarian relief organization, to donate 10,080 jars of peanut butter to serve the nation’s capital and surrounding area.

 File Photo

TIFTON — The United States Peanut Federation combined advocacy with service during its spring 2023 Washington, D.C., fly-in. The Georgia Peanut Commission, in conjunction with USPF, partnered with Peanut Proud, the peanut industry’s humanitarian relief organization, to donate 10,080 jars of peanut butter to serve the nation’s capital and surrounding area.

The donation was made to the Capital Area Food Bank in order to recognize and celebrate National Peanut Month in March.

