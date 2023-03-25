The Georgia Peanut Commission partnered with Peanut Proud, the peanut industry’s humanitarian relief organization, to donate 10,080 jars of peanut butter to serve the nation’s capital and surrounding area.
TIFTON — The United States Peanut Federation combined advocacy with service during its spring 2023 Washington, D.C., fly-in. The Georgia Peanut Commission, in conjunction with USPF, partnered with Peanut Proud, the peanut industry’s humanitarian relief organization, to donate 10,080 jars of peanut butter to serve the nation’s capital and surrounding area.
The donation was made to the Capital Area Food Bank in order to recognize and celebrate National Peanut Month in March.
“Peanut butter is one of the most requested food items at food banks due to its long shelf life. Peanuts are a nutritional superfood; they contain more protein than any other nut and are a great source of Vitamin E and folate,” GPC Board Member Ross Kendrick said in a news release. “We are grateful to partner with Peanut Proud and the Capital Area Food Bank to ensure that those affected by food insecurity can have access to safe, nutritional food, and delicious peanut butter.”
USPF representatives were able to visit the Capital Area Food Bank and hear first-hand how this donation will positively impact families in the local community. According to representatives at CAFB, the peanut butter donated will be distributed as quickly as this week to children, families and the elderly in the community.
Molly McGlinchy, deputy chief of programs and innovation at the Capital Area Food Bank, expressed appreciation to the peanut industry representatives in attendance.
“On behalf of the staff, the volunteers and the folks that we serve, I want to say thank you for this donation,” McGlinchy said. “We recognize that protein is a critical nutrient at all ages and all stages of life for the individuals that we serve, and peanut butter is the perfect vehicle for providing that nutrient.”
CAFB works to address hunger today and create brighter futures tomorrow for the half-million neighbors across the region experiencing food insecurity. As the anchor in the area’s hunger relief infrastructure, they provide more than 45 million meals to people in need each year by supplying food to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. They also work in partnership with organizations across the region to address hunger’s root causes by pairing food with other critical services.
Coincidentally, March is National Nutrition Month — a great time to recognize the nutritional value of peanuts. One serving of peanuts is a good source of protein, vitamin E, niacin, folate, phosphorus, and magnesium, officials said. Peanuts are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat.
The USPF comprises the Southern Peanut Farmers Federation, the American Peanut Shellers Association, and the National Peanut Buying Points Association. USPF serves as a unified voice in Washington, D.C., for all sectors of the peanut industry and advocates actively for strong agricultural policy.
