ATLANTA – As part of the effort to ensure voting access to all Georgians, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger identified and selected a voting system that will provide greater voting access to Americans with disabilities, Raffensperger said in a news release.
“Georgia has provided a secret ballot to its citizens since 1922, and I am proud that Georgia’s new paper-ballot system will ensure this democratic tradition continues,” Raffensperger said. “Physical or other limitations should not stop anyone from enjoying the right to vote in privacy.”
Earlier this year, as part of a yearslong, transparent process to modernize Georgia’s voting, Raffensperger selected Dominion Voting Systems to develop a new, secure, paper-ballot voting system for Georgia. The new system features a touchscreen interface that will maximize accessibility for Georgians with disabilities, while also providing a paper ballot to ensure all voters can verify the accuracy of their vote.
The system provides numerous first-time features that ensure ballot access for voters with disabilities:
Large print;
High- or low-contrast displays;
Touchscreen selection;
Hand devices;
Headsets;
Sip and Puff.
The new system and the available accessibility options ensure the privacy, integrity and security of access for Georgia’s disabled voters. Unlike with a hand-marked-only system, members of this underserved community with physical limitations will be able to vote on their own and enjoy the same right to a private and secret ballot that all Americans are entitled to. In some states, voters with disabilities are forced to use a different type of voting system than everyone else. This is unfair to the disabled community. Georgia is providing the same system for all voters, regardless of physical ability.
This system demonstrates that it is possible to both maintain security of the vote through a verifiable paper record and ensure Americans of all physical abilities can enjoy the same right to a private and secret ballot.
Earlier this month, the new voting system was successfully piloted in six counties for November municipal elections across the state.
Former Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox (1999-2007) said, “In the coming year, advocates who sought a fully auditable paper trail, which was not available to us in 2001, will get the extra security that comes with a paper ballot, while the ‘ballot-marking’ touch-screen computer will ensure that ballots are marked correctly, even for voters with disabilities.”