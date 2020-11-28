You survived Thanksgiving and have one more major holiday to survive before the New Year and your resolutions begin. So for those who are contemplating what 2021 New Year’s resolutions to set, improving any of the following health indicators would be a good place to start. Research shows that individuals who follow these basic health practices and maintain these healthy indicator numbers will live more than 10 years longer, on average, than those who don’t. Staying with the theme of the season, I present the 12 ways of fitness:
Body weight. Maintain a healthy, lean bodyweight. Weight is probably the number most of us are aware of and easiest to measure. Obesity is responsible for a multitude of health problems. Based on your height and weight you can calculate what’s known as your body mass index (BMI). Your BMI is your weight in kilograms divided by your height in meters squared. There are plenty of charts available on the web, so you don’t have to do the math. Ideal is a body mass index (BMI) of less than 25.
Waist size. Waist size is a better way to determine how your weight is affecting your health. If you carry a large percent of your body fat around your waistline, your risk of dying prematurely is nearly double. Divide the narrowest part of your waist by the widest part of your hips. A waist-to-hip ratio of less than .90 for men and .85 inches for women is desired. A waist size over 35 inches for women and over 40 inches for men indicates increased health risks.
Smoking status. Everyone is rightfully concerned this year about the COVID-19 pandemic and taking appropriate precautions to avoid it. However, there continually exists a very controllable health threat that kills more people than COVID-19 every year. Smoking kills more than 400,000 people annually. Do not smoke.
Fasting blood sugar. Testing your fasting blood sugar measures your risk for diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic disease that can lead to blindness, heart disease, kidney failure, and other health complications. A fasting blood sugar number above 100 is considered pre-diabetic.
Limit alcohol. Do not drink or at least drink in moderation. Studies show that moderate alcohol consumption of one to two drinks per day can have health benefits for some, but more than that will have adverse effects on your health.
Sleep. Get adequate sleep. For most people that means 7-8 hours each night.
Blood pressure. Blood pressure is the force of blood against the walls of your arteries. Blood pressure should be less than 120/80. High blood pressure (hypertension) is a risk factor for heart disease.
Blood cholesterol. Total cholesterol should be less than 200 and LDL less than 130. Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in your body’s cells. It helps your body make important vitamins and hormones. But too much cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup inside your blood vessels. This sticky substance causes your arteries to harden and narrow, which limits blood flow. These blockages can create a heart attack or, if located in the brain, a stroke.
Triglycerides. In addition to monitoring your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, keep a check on your triglycerides. Triglycerides are a type of fat (lipid) found in your blood. When you eat, your body converts any calories it doesn’t need to use right away into triglycerides and stores it in your fat cells. If you eat more calories than you burn, you may have high triglycerides (hypertriglyceridemia). Having a triglyceride reading above 150 can increase your risk of heart disease.
Physical activity. Strive for 4-7 days per week of moderately vigorous exercise lasting 30-plus minutes.
Healthy nutritional habits. Eat a heart-healthy diet. Fill your plate with plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and low-fat dairy products.
Social support and a general state of happiness. People married or who have a significant other, make frequent contact with family/friends, and regularly participate in a faith group or a social club live longer. This is more reason for us to enjoy the holidays with friends and family.
Follow the lifestyle choices that promote overall health and this year very well may be the year you reach your fitness goals.
