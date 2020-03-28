With Albany, along with other cities across the country, being ordered into quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, having a workout plan at home is making it easier for people to avoid the so-called “Quarantine 15,” which took off as a trending hashtag this week, as people began worrying about gaining weight while being stuck at home. As the coronavirus outbreak leaves millions of people locked down at home and all nonessential businesses closed (I hate to think about the gym as being “nonessential”), many of us are left without access to our usual places to exercise.
With a shelter-in-place order, people may leave their homes to engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements. If you remain 6 feet away from other people, you can exercise outside. Just assume that any items and outdoor surfaces might be contaminated and avoid touching them, at least with uncovered skin. And wash your hands with soap after you return.
If you have exercise equipment at home that you have been using as a coat rack, now is a good time to dust it off and begin using it. Even if you have a small space, no equipment or very little time, there are many great options to help you exercise during a quarantine. You can use body weight exercises to work nearly every muscle in your body, from your quads (squats) to your butt (glute bridges) to your chest (push-ups) to your core (plank variations).
With fitness facilities closed, you can get creative and find alternative ways to stay active. Depending on where you live, embrace your surroundings and take advantage of what you have. If we abruptly and substantially reduce our workouts, we will experience some amount of physiological detraining, but there is evidence that even about five minutes a day of mini workouts could be enough to help us maintain a baseline of fitness. The necessary equipment and instruction for a full-body regimen are minimal. Create a simple but effective workout with calisthenics and body weight exercises such as pushups, jumping jacks, burpees, squats, lunges, stair ascents and descents, and abdominal crunches. If done in a circuit fashion, with little to no rest between exercises, you can get some benefits of both aerobic and strength conditioning.
When you’re stuck at home under quarantine, it’s easy to get lazy and fall into an unhealthy routine. It’s not always how you move that matters, but that you simply get moving. Doing a workout or even just going for a brisk walk can dramatically improve your physical health and overall mental well-being. It can also help reduce anxiety during these times of uncertainty.
The CDC recommends adults get 150 minutes of exercise per week, through a mix of muscle training, moderate-intensity aerobic activity such as walking, and vigorous intensity aerobic activity such as running or jogging. That sounds like a lot, but it’s a small investment for your overall health and well-being. And while the “Quarantine 15” may seemingly be just another catchy hashtag, there is some truth behind its messaging. Even after just a couple of weeks, many people will gain fat, especially abdomen fat, and lose muscle mass.
The primary goal of a self-isolation workout is to keep you indoors, where you can’t infect anyone else. Its secondary aim is to put your body and brain through its paces. Staying healthy and in shape while quarantined is very doable, but switching to a home workout routine isn’t necessarily easy. It takes some space and a lot of motivation, but considering the COVID-19 outbreak, establishing a workout routine could, most importantly, ease anxiety related to coping with the pandemic.
Many organizations are offering free online fitness classes and apps of all varieties now. Check YouTube and other social media or your preferred app store to find one that appeals to you. With just a little bit of planning and commitment, you can make daily exercise a part of your schedule and won’t gain the dreaded “Quarantine 15.” You’ll find the physical and stress-reduction benefits are well worth the small effort. Be happy, stay healthy and safe during these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.