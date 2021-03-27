Spring has sprung. Spring is a welcome sight for many, and just like the New Year, can mark the start of a new beginning. Hope often springs eternal (pun intended) as we strive to develop new good habits and end old bad ones. However, many of our resolutions set at the beginning of the year may now have fallen apart.
Change can be difficult, and maintaining change is even more difficult. Too often we want to change, but our actions don’t match our desire. If you want to make 2021 the year you finally stick to your goals, read on for the five top reasons your resolution hasn’t stuck, and how you can fix it.
1. Your new habits are being sabotaged by your old habits: A lot of goals involve breaking old behaviors. Whether it’s smoking, unhealthy eating or spending too much time in front of the TV, unlearning old habits is tough. It’s like unlearning how to ride a bike.
Change the cue to the habit you’re trying to break, and develop a new, positive routine as a replacement. Tend to mindlessly watch TV after dinner? Instead of setting a goal to unplug from the TV more, start a new habit of going for a short walk after dinner each night. Or when you feel a need to snack in the afternoon, swap out your daily potato chips for an apple and some nuts in lieu of skipping a snack altogether. If you don’t turn those negative resolutions into a series of positive actions, then you’re unlikely to succeed.
2. You weren’t prepared for the challenge: Changing habits is difficult, and if you don’t have a plan to deal with the discomfort, you’ll ditch your efforts at the first sign of hardship. For example, if your goal is to lose 20 pounds, you’re likely to experience some hunger at night. Plan for dealing with late-night cravings, like eating some popcorn. Otherwise, you may embark on unsustainable habits like going to bed hungry.
Another preparation strategy is to allow yourself to pare down your healthy routines instead of totally forgetting them on days when the desired behavior feels hard. If you don’t feel up to your hourlong workout, scale it down to just 10 to 15 minutes. What people often find is that, after they get over the initial hurdle of getting started, they end up completing the whole routine. Even if you don’t, 10 minutes of exercise is better than none.
3. The goal is not personal: Some people’s resolutions are not something that they truly want, but goals they feel they must achieve because everyone else is. While external motivation has its place in habit formation, research shows that intrinsic motivation; wanting to do something because you think it’s fun, challenging, or rewarding may be a better predictor of success. Set goals that matter to you. Think about other things you want in life, and what habits you can implement to get there. Want to feel healthier and more energetic? Start an exercise routine that you genuinely enjoy.
4. Your goal is too ambitious: Even with strong motivation, making behavior changes can be very difficult. Understanding this from the beginning makes it easier to manage your expectations and commit to making small, incremental improvements. There is no need to pressure yourself into thinking that you must do it all at once.
Many goals fail because they’re too unrealistic. This sets up an all-or-nothing mind-set, and at the first lapse, you are more likely to feel like a failure and to give up. it doesn’t matter if you mess up every now and then. Building better habits is not an all-or-nothing process. Treat failure as a learning experience, give yourself permission to make mistakes, and develop strategies for getting back on track quickly.
5. It may just be bad timing: There’s nothing that says goals must be set in January. It can be a pretty tough time of year if you’re experiencing a slight case of the winter blues or are still exhausted from the holiday season. It’s never too late for a fresh start. The beginning of a new year may be the most common time for a reset. But there is no shortage of landmarks on your calendar that can be just as effective for turning the page and setting new goals. It can be whatever date motivates you to put the past behind you and start working on the habits that will help you reach your goal. It could even be today.
