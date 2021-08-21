After a long period of time being thrown off track by the pandemic in everything we do, most of us are looking forward to a return to “normalcy.” Motivation levels are high to get back to normal. In returning to our pre-pandemic lifestyles, it is only appropriate to get back to the basics; fitness 101 so to speak.
There are literally hundreds if not thousands of fitness and diet programs out there from Weight Watchers to CrossFit to Goat Yoga. (Yes, such a thing does exist.) There are so many programs, exercises and implements to choose from that it’s hard to know what you should really be doing to get in condition. Like other situations in our life, when becoming overwhelmed by so many options it’s usually best to simplify and get back to basics.
First, what does fitness mean? Fitness is composed of five components: 1) cardiovascular/respiratory fitness; 2) body composition, fat and lean muscle; 3) muscular strength; 4) muscular endurance, and 5) flexibility. A balanced program will work on all components.
The two biggest obstacles to success with a fitness program are getting started and sticking to the program once we do get started. Overcoming these obstacles require that we step out of our comfort zone and maintain a disciplined mindset. For these reasons, we are constantly searching for that new and better way of accomplishing our goals. In future articles we will analyze the plethora of ways to successfully get you in shape and keep you there. For now, when choosing a plan, check that it includes these important fitness goals.
1) Safe, Effective and Enjoyable. No program will succeed if you are injured or sick. Safety and caution are the No. 1 concept to include in your fitness program. Don’t follow the mantra “No pain, no gain.” It is not necessary and counter-productive to hurt yourself to be fit. The same holds true for your diet. I’m always amazed when someone starts a “health” and fitness plan with a program detrimental to their health. The program should be evidence-based. Don’t follow a program without doing a little due diligence that the claims are evidence-based. It should be enjoyable. Enjoyment is a relative term. Under the best circumstances, exercise isn’t necessarily always fun. But if the program is too extreme, and too contrary to your lifestyle and nutritional desires, it will eventually fail.
2) Aerobic/cardiovascular conditioning. A strong heart and healthy lungs are the base on which all fitness is built. As your cardiovascular conditioning improves, so does your ability to participate in all physical activities. This includes sports as well as all activities of daily living. An analysis of more than 43 studies has shown that the risk of developing coronary heart disease is cut in half for people who exercise regularly.
3) Strength and flexibility conditioning. Strong and flexible muscles are necessary for lifelong health. Muscles will atrophy over time unless you use them regularly and vigorously. Your risk for injuries will be greatly reduced by maintaining muscle strength and flexibility.
4) Rest and recuperation. Planned rest or balancing between challenging work and easy work is essential for an effective fitness plan.
5) Healthy lifestyle. Total fitness includes proper nutrition, stress management, positive social support relationships, and the proper mindset. There are 24 hours in a day. A lot of positive benefits of exercise and diet can be undone with unhealthy lifestyles. The World Health Organization states, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
A large-scale study pinpoints physical activity as one of the major factors in achieving lifelong good health. A longer, healthier life is significantly related to the following seven basic health practices:
1) Get adequate sleep. For most people that means 7 or 8 hours each night.
2) Maintain the recommended weight for your height, bone structure and age.
3) Do not smoke.
4) Choose moderate or no consumption of alcoholic beverages.
5) Get regular physical activity, moderately vigorous.
6) Eat a healthy breakfast each morning.
7) Eat regular nutritious low-fat meals and avoid junk food snacking.
Research shows that individuals who follow these basic health practices will live 10 to 12 years longer, on average.
