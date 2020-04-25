According to new studies, obesity may be one of the most important predictors of severe coronavirus illness. It’s an alarming finding for the United States, which has one of the highest obesity rates in the world. Though people with obesity frequently have other medical problems, the new studies point to the condition in and of itself as the most significant risk factor, after only older age, for being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Some coronavirus patients with obesity may already have compromised respiratory function that preceded the infection. Abdominal obesity, more prominent in men, can cause compression of the diaphragm, lungs and chest capacity. Obesity is known to cause chronic, low-grade inflammation and an increase in circulating, pro-inflammatory cytokines, which may play a role in the worst COVID-19 outcomes. Another study from China, which looked at outcomes among a group of 112 COVID-19 patients, reported that of the 17 patients who died, 15 were either overweight or obese. Other than helping prevent obesity, here’s a look at what happens in the body when we exercise and the physiological effects of exercise on the body.
Muscular Adaptations and Circulatory Changes. The body calls on glucose, sugar the body has stored away from the foods we eat in the form of glycogen, for the energy required to contract muscles and allow movement. Exercise develops more mitochondria, the cellular powerhouses that use oxygen to convert glycogen to usable energy known as ATP (adenosine triphosphate). With more mitochondria, you can produce more energy. The increased flow of blood to the muscles increases the exchange of oxygen, the release of heat, and the removal of metabolic wastes such as lactic acid and carbon dioxide.
Heart. The most important muscle that adapts to exercise is the heart. During exercise, it pumps blood containing oxygen, fluids and nutrients to the active muscles. Blood flow then drains the metabolic waste products away. The more blood pumped; the more oxygen is available to the exercising muscles. This increased efficiency will also reduce your resting heart rate. Your blood pressure will also decrease as a result of new blood vessels forming. During exercise, the arteries dilate in the working muscles and blood flow increases through the smallest capillaries, which were previously closed. The heart adapts to aerobic exercise over time so it can pump more blood per stroke. Untrained people who exercise can increase cardiac output by up to four times resting capacity. This is brought about not only by an increase in heart rate, but also by a training induced increase in the amount of blood ejected with each heartbeat, known as stroke volume.
Lungs. Your muscles require up to 15 times more oxygen exercising than when you’re at rest. Once your lungs cannot move any faster, you’ve reached what’s called your VO2 max (your maximum oxygen uptake). The higher your VO2 max, the fitter you are.
Brain. The increased blood flow benefits your brain, allowing it to almost immediately function better, leaving you feeling more focused after a workout. Exercise also triggers a surge of chemical messengers in the brain known as neurotransmitters, which include endorphins, often cited as the cause of the “runner’s high.” Exercise, in fact, has been shown as one of the most effective prevention and treatment strategies for depression. Current research is studying how these changes boost brain cell function and may protect from diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or strokes, and ward off age-related decline.
Joints and bones. Exercise can place as much as six times more than your body weight on your joints. Peak bone mass is achieved in adulthood and then begins a slow decline, but exercise can help you to maintain healthy bone mass as you get older. Weight-bearing exercise is one of the most effective remedies against osteoporosis, as you get older.
Now that you understand the process and benefit of regular exercise, you can understand the detriment of being inactive. In addition to weight gain, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to a host of related complications, including health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and problems with joints and ligaments. A lack of exercise will hasten the decline in functional capacity which happens with aging. Regular exercise will slow this deterioration and will keep your body younger for years to come.
