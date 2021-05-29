As we celebrate Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, we have even more reason to be excited this year, as we hope this marks the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic. If you are like many people, one of your post-pandemic goals will include dropping a few points of fat, most likely acquired during the previous year’s lock-down and quarantine. If you can, recruit a friend to join with you in your weight loss efforts. Research shows you will be more successful from the motivation and mutual support. However, don’t compare your weight loss results if your workout partner is the opposite sex.
Other than the obvious, there is a lot of difference between men and women. There was a No. 1 bestseller, “Men are From Mars and Women are From Venus,” written a few years ago about the differences of men and women in relationships. As it relates to fitness results, there are also substantial differences. Between couples, I often hear the complaint “my husband is doing great on his weight-loss program, but I’m not doing as well. Why is he losing weight faster?” There are three main reasons: metabolism, hormones and body composition.
The simple fact is that men typically have a higher basal metabolic rate (BMR). BMR is the number of calories your body burns to maintain normal body functions without including any calories expended through exercise or additional activity. Muscle is one of the primary factors that increase metabolic rate. Men tend to carry more muscle than women, so, therefore, they have a higher metabolism. So what it boils down to is the number of calories it takes for the average man to maintain his weight is higher than it is for the average woman. And that can be a big advantage to men when it comes to weight loss.
There is a difference in body composition. On average, women have 7-10% more body fat than men, and relatively less muscle mass. Men have an essential body fat level of 2-4%. Women’s essential body fat level is generally 8-12%. If a woman’s body fat level were to fall this low, she may experience loss of menstruation, bone density problems and other health issues. Every pound of lean body mass you have burns additional calories, while every pound of fat you have is less metabolically active and burns very few calories.
Along with more muscle, men also have more of the hormone testosterone. With higher levels of estrogen, women are predisposed to store and retain fat. Not only do men and women gain fat at different rates, they also store fat differently. Men tend to be apple shaped, storing more body fat centrally in the upper body. Women tend to be pear shaped, storing more peripheral fat in the hips and thighs, and subcutaneous fat beneath the layer of skin. This explains why women also tend to have visible cellulite more often than men.
The visceral fat, stored in the abdominal area, represents greater health risk but is easier to lose than the peripheral fat. This is because visceral fat, which is metabolically active, is the body’s preferred energy source when fat is burned as fuel. This does not mean that it’s impossible to lose subcutaneous or peripheral fat. It just means women must work harder to lose weight at the same rate as men. If you maintain a caloric deficit, your body will burn fat from wherever you have it stored. Unfortunately, those stubborn trouble spots will most likely always be harder to lose. In general, most people lose fat deposits in the first-on, last-off pattern.
Women have an advantage of living on average 3-4 years longer than men but have other fitness disadvantages besides just storing fat more easily. Women’s blood contains less hemoglobin, the iron-containing protein in red blood cells, which help deliver oxygen to working muscles. Women also have a smaller lung capacity than men, which can make women feel as though they are working harder than men even if they are working at the same level.
Men and women are different beings with different needs, but both can achieve their goals following a similar path. It just requires consistency to get to the healthy weight you want. Eat healthy, have a good workout routine and be patient. Get started now and you can be well on your way to reaching your fitness goals ... barring another pandemic.
