I was never a Boy Scout, but after searching all over town for toilet paper, I have come to appreciate their motto “be prepared.” For scouts, those two powerful words represent being in a state of readiness in mind and body to perform whatever duty is necessary. In any situation, to be prepared means you are ready and physically fit to perform as need be. As America responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, being prepared has never been more important. In this time of “self-isolation” and “social distancing,” we are all trying to adjust our daily routines and be proactive to ensure continued health and well-being for ourselves and others.
We have both expected and unexpected situations in our life that we need to prepare for. Just as we have insurance in case our health declines, it is important to create our own “insurance policy” for every area of life. The process of staying fit can act as insurance against heart disease, diabetes and other diseases as we age. But like other areas in life, preparedness is one of the more important aspects of maintaining a successful fitness plan. If you have emergency backup plans for other life situations, why don’t you have one for getting healthy? Along with being prepared, also think purpose, plan and prioritize.
Purpose. What do you want to accomplish and why is that goal important to you? Your plan should be specific and relative to your needs and desires. Training with purpose and intent is vital to accomplish any fitness quest. Consider your current goals. Are they meaningful, or are they just a cookie-cutter replica of someone else’s fitness goal? A goal that isn’t attached to something deep and personal is a dead-end waiting to happen. It should hurt if you fail. If it doesn’t, it won’t drive you.
Plan. A successful plan sets quantifiable goals. Although it all starts with a goal, if you don’t have an action plan your goals are just dreams. Be sure it is a realistic plan. If you’ve never exercised before and set a goal to run a five-minute mile in a month, you’ve almost certainly set yourself up for failure. It’s great to be motivated and set lofty goals, but they must be realistic. The sky can be the limit, but progress with incremental attainable goals. Lastly, always have a backup plan because even the best designed plans can go awry during times like this.
Prepare. Once your plan is in place, you must be prepared to execute. Being ready is not the same as being prepared. If you have decided to change your lifestyle and are motivated, then you are ready. Being prepared will take more conscious effort. This not only applies to exercise but is of even more importance in maintaining healthy eating habits. Although we are not facing a food shortage, if you’ve been to a grocery store recently you will have noticed that staples like rice and beans are vanishing from the shelves as quickly as they are stocked. Now is great time to proactively think about meal planning and setting yourself up for success with a healthy eating plan. Without doing this, you are more likely to impulsively buy food that is less nutritious just because it’s available.
Prioritize. We get excited about getting in shape at the start of the year, or before an upcoming event like a class reunion, but as time passes our goals are moved lower on our totem pole of priorities. Only by making and keeping your fitness program a priority, will you avoid setbacks and relapses. Treat working out like an important errand. Work days can be hectic and tempt us to procrastinate on working out. You schedule times for other people and things in your life, so don’t put your needs on the back burner. Schedule an appointment with yourself to unwind and re-energize.
Take steps to being fully prepared and then put your plan in to action. Being proactive is about taking responsibility for your life. Proactive people focus their time and energy on things they can control. By proactively preparing, you won’t have to react negatively to every catastrophe, and you can stay in control and succeed. For guidelines to staying safe and being prepared during this national crisis go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
