Have you been tested for it? Was it positive? Unfortunately, there is presently no vaccine for this pandemic. It is the leading global cause of death, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. The good news is it is preventable 85% of the time through simple lifestyle changes. What is this dire disease? It is cardiovascular disease.
Slightly larger than a clenched fist, the heart is the most incredible muscle in the human body. Unlike other muscles, it works endlessly without fatigue, beating on average about 70 times per minute. Each year, this powerful pump will pulse about 35 to 40 million times. The American Heart Association gauges the cardiovascular health of the nation by tracking seven key health factors and behaviors that increase risks for heart disease and stroke, called “Life’s Simple 7.” Here are some key facts and tips related to these 7 factors:
Quit Smoking. Worldwide, tobacco smoking and second-hand smoke make up one of the top three leading risk factors for disease. The No. 1 action you can take to reduce your health risk is to not smoke. On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers. If you don’t smoke, don’t start. If you do, talk with a doctor to find ways to quit.
Be Active. About one in every three U.S. adults reports participating in no leisure time physical activity. Both cardio and strength training activities will strengthen the heart. Exercise also will allow you to reduce stress, which takes a toll on your heart. The American College of Sports Medicine guidelines recommend daily moderate intensity activity that totals 150 minutes or more weekly. There are 24 hours in a day. Is 30 minutes to improve your health asking too much?
Eat a Healthy Diet. You can take simple steps to improve your diet and heart health. Skip the fad diets and go for well-balanced meals. First choose healthy foods that include vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains that are rich in nutrients and fiber. Avoid foods with saturated fats and excess sugar and salt. Instead of red meat, choose fish. Use salt moderately to minimize your sodium intake. For your beverage, select water or natural tea instead of soda. Consuming just three sweetened soft drinks adds 300 calories to your daily intake and burning off those excess calories requires about an hour of vigorous aerobic exercise.
Maintain a Healthy Weight. About 69 percent of U.S. adults, and 32 percent of children are overweight or obese. Love your heart and don’t overburden it with excess stress. It’s thought that each pound of fat requires the body to make seven new miles of blood vessels. Twenty pounds of extra fat would mean 140 miles of extra travel for your heart. That’s demanding a lot from your most important muscle. Following the above advice of a healthy diet and being active will help you lose weight.
Control Cholesterol. About 43 percent of Americans have total cholesterol of 200 mg/dL or higher. Nearly one of every three Americans has elevated levels of LDL cholesterol (the “bad” kind). About 20 percent of Americans have low levels of HDL cholesterol (the “good” kind). Proper nutrition and exercise will help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Manage Blood Pressure. About 80 million, or 33% of U.S. adults, have high blood pressure. About 77 percent of people who have a first stroke have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mm Hg. Nearly half of people with high blood pressure do not have it under control. The above stated guidelines of exercise and diet will help keep your blood pressure within a healthy range.
Reduce Blood Sugar. The prevalence of diabetes worldwide continues to escalate. With our technological world of convenience, we are consuming greater amounts of low-quality fast foods and becoming physically less active. Up to 80% of type 2-diabetes is preventable by maintaining a healthy diet and increased physical activity.
After implementing these seven steps, monitor your numbers. Keep a close eye on your weight, your blood pressure and your cholesterol. When these numbers are in healthy ranges, your body has a reduced risk of heart disease. Follow these guidelines and you will be assured of helping stop the heart disease pandemic.
