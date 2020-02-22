You may have seen news reports regarding contestants in “The Biggest Loser” regaining a significant amount of the weight they had lost during the reality TV show. New research explains why not only was the weight regained, but also how dieting may make you fatter. Talk about defeating your purpose.
This is an interesting topic for me since I am getting ready to embark on a vacation and take a honeymoon from my normal dietary practices. To understand why the weight loss is not maintained, you must first have a fundamental understanding of metabolism and what contributes to the body’s total energy expenditure (TEE). There are three main factors that influence TEE.
Resting metabolic rate (RMR): RMR is the measurement of energy the body uses to maintain cellular homeostasis. Your RMR is responsible for 60% to 75% of your body’s TEE. Weight loss slows the body’s RMR through a process known as metabolic adaption or adaptive thermogenesis. With a slower metabolic rate, the body will more easily regain the lost weight.
Thermic effect of food: This is the energy used to digest, absorb, transport, metabolize and store what is eaten. It is about 10% of the TEE.
Physical activity induced energy expenditure: Physical activity can be divided into two categories: exercise and non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT). NEAT includes the calories expended outside of exercise, eating and sleeping. There are many NEAT activities that we already do but may not realize its caloric output effect. Simple tasks such as yard work, physical labor, climbing stairs and even fidgeting help us expend additional calories. NEAT increases metabolic rate and results in a substantial energy cost overtime.
The 2009 “Biggest Loser” contestants studied (14 total; 8 women and 6 men) were measured at three points. Just before the competition started, 30 weeks after the competition ended and 6 years after that. On average, the 14 contestants lost 128 pounds (24 lb. muscle and 104 lb. fat). They regained an average of 90 pounds (13 lb. of muscle and 77 lb. of fat). After 30 weeks, the average RMR had dropped by 611 calories and another 93 calories after six years. With a total average of 704 calories less being expended by RMR, it could be said that dieting makes you fat.
As the “Biggest Loser” and other studies show, we can successfully develop weight loss programs through exercise, nutritional changes, and lifestyle modifications, but are a lot less able to prevent the regaining of lost weight. Restrictive diets may lead some people to become preoccupied with food, which triggers binging and overeating. The suppression of metabolic rate and loss of lean mass may help lead to a post-diet weight rebound.
Not to be discouraged, however, a 2005 National Weight Control Registry study shows it is possible to be a “successful loser.” The National Weight Control Registry is the largest ongoing study on long-term weight loss. The NWCR was developed to identify and investigate the characteristics of individuals who have succeeded at long-term weight loss. To be included in the study, one must have lost at least 30 pounds and kept the weight off for at least one year. On average, the 5,000 participants have lost 73 pounds and maintained the results for more than five years. Here are some key strategies found in that research study.
An hour of moderately intense exercise daily, such as brisk walking, was performed by 94% of registry participants. 62% of the participants watch less than 10 hours of TV per week.
98% of registry participants report they modified their food intake in some way. Most ate a low-calorie/low-fat balanced diet, including regularly eating breakfast and restricted periods of uncontrolled eating.
Frequently monitored weight can prevent small regains from becoming larger relapses. 75% of participants weigh themselves at least once a week.
Effectively manage depression and develop emotional regulation skills to control overeating. This can be the most important factor. Food isn’t necessarily the problem. It’s using food to cope with our emotions, the same way an alcoholic uses alcohol to cope, that is often the problem.
Successful weight loss can be defined as losing 10% of body weight and keeping it off for at least a year. This is an effective standard, since losing that much weight can bring meaningful reductions in health risk factors for heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.
To achieve and sustain results, follow the examples of successful losers who selected behaviors they could maintain for life. Try to avoid jumping impulsively on a fad program or quick-fix solution. Understand the differences of fact and fiction to live your fantasy of being a successful loser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.