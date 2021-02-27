It’s hard to believe, but after a year of dealing with the pandemic, many of us are still in lockdown mode. If you are stressed about being stuck at home, not getting to the gym and doing nothing more active than a Zoom meeting, don’t fret. Stay in shape by not working out.
Let me explain.
Most people think of structured exercise when thinking of ways to burn calories. If your goal is to burn fat, tone up, and improve your overall health and well-being, you should spend three to five hours per week on a comprehensive fitness program. But if the rest of your 163 to 165 hours in a week is mainly spent sitting, you may find it difficult to reach your weight loss and maintenance goals. Just as important as the hour you spend working out is how you spend that other 23 hours of the day. Of course your diet habits are to be considered, but that discussion is for another day. In this article, we will examine your activity outside of your workout program, known as NEAT. NEAT is an acronym for non-exercise activity thermogenesis.
Non-exercise activity thermogenesis is made up of all activity and energy (calories) you expend other than through exercise, sleeping and eating. This includes energy you spend at your job, yard work, playing with the kids, walking the dog, house cleaning, and even fidgeting. Anything that keeps your body moving is NEAT. NEAT increases your metabolic rate and burns a substantial amount of calories over time.
Research suggests that those who are more active throughout their day are more successful at weight loss than those who are sedentary through the day, even if they vigorously exercise. Just by being more active throughout the day by adopting NEAT behaviors, daily caloric expenditure can be increased by as much as 350 calories per day. This is quite substantial and will result in additional fat being burned without more perceived effort.
If you are like most, you probably spend most of your daily time at work. If you load trucks for a living, are a construction worker or a farmer, or have another physically demanding occupation, you have a high NEAT job. If, on the other hand, you have an office job and are sedentary behind a desk, you do not expend much energy. It will benefit you to integrate more movement into your day. Some NEAT ideas include the following:
♦ If feasible, consider walking or biking to work. In addition to expending additional calories, it will help you prep for your day and wind down afterwards.
♦ If you do drive, park a good distance from the entrance. This applies not only at work, but when you go to the store and other places throughout your day. I’m always amused when I see someone drive around for several minutes to get a close parking space at the gym before they come in and get on the treadmill for an hour.
♦ Skip the elevator and take the stairs.
♦ Spend a few minutes taking a walking break at lunch instead of sitting at your desk perusing Facebook. Walking is an effective way to stimulate the brain as you burn calories.
♦ Take constant breaks from the computer screen.
Whenever you can, stand instead of sit. Resting heart rate is higher standing than sitting, thus increasing your caloric output. Sitting makes you not only fat but also unhealthy. Coined the “sitting disease,” inactivity is now recognized as a major health threat, responsible for as many deaths as smoking. Even if you work out every day, think about how much you sit. We sit in our car, on the couch, at our desks, and many hours in front of the TV.
Not only at work, use the standing strategy at home, too. If you must watch TV and be a couch potato, at least stand up occasionally and walk around the couch. During your Zoom meetings, stand up occasionally and stretch, but make sure you’re wearing pants.
If your day is lacking NEAT, consider the above ideas to boost your daily caloric burn without adding additional time to your busy schedule at home, work and even while on vacation.
