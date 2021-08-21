ALBANY -- Will Runyon adds a wry laugh as he makes the remark, a chuckle that contains not a trace of humor.
"You certainly don't learn how to deal with this at seminary," the Phoebe Putney Health System director of chaplaincy and palliative care said. "But it certainly helps define you, who you are."
The "this" Runyon references is, of course, the coronavirus that is running rampant across the nation and in southwest Georgia. Saturday numbers supplied by the health system showed that 214 COVID patients were being treated at Phoebe facilities, 175 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. Those numbers far surpass records recorded in the early stages of the virus, when Albany and southwest Georgia were among the most virulent hot spots for the virus in the entire world.
"It's overwhelming to walk into the emergency area and see people in chairs, in hallways on ventilators, with nowhere to go," Runyon, who came to Phoebe from Knoxville, Tenn., in 2018 to head the hospital system's chaplaincy program, said. “In one sense the staff is resilient, but they’re also tired and broken down. They don’t see an end in sight. They’re caring for patients who are younger and sicker, and they're just exhausted.”
Runyon came to Phoebe at the suggestion of friend and former Phoebe Director of Chaplaincy Dick Denson. Ironically, Runyon and his family came through Albany just before another tragedy, Hurricane Michael, devastated the city and the surrounding region.
"My wife and family came back and saw the devastation that the hurricane left, and we heard the story of the Phoebe crew that miraculously saved a mother and baby, and that gripped us," Runyon said. "We knew we were supposed to be here."
Runyon served in a similar capacity at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville before Denson, who started the Phoebe chaplaincy program, told him about the southwest Georgia health system. He says his work here has led him to a conclusion he shares with his boss, Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner.
"Scott has said he's been preparing to come to Albany his whole career," Runyon said. "That's how I feel. But I have to admit it takes an emotional toll, being around people whose family members are dying and they're not allowed to be with them. When we encountered that, one of the things I sought to do was close the gap of isolation. We brought in iPads, and one of the things that stays with me is a family with members from all over the South -- Texas, Alabama, Arkansas -- who were able to gather together (digitally) to say goodbye to their grandmother."
Like everyone at Phoebe who's seen the devastation wrought by the pandemic, Runyon admits to frustration over a large portion of the general public's refusal to get what are proving to be -- for now -- life-saving vaccinations.
“I wish people could see what it’s like to be in a COVID intensive care unit for 12 hours," he said. "They would understand the kind of stress the staff is under. We had a way to end this with the vaccine, and our society has chosen not to. Our staff is giving so much energy caring for these patients, knowing it didn’t have to be like this.
“(RN) Anna Grace Fulmer and I were in a room with a 46-year-old patient, and she prayed with the family at the bedside. She recently experienced a loss in her family, and I could see her getting emotional in the room, so I stopped her outside to give her a chance to talk and pray with me.”
Runyon said one of the blessings he's received at Phoebe is the addition of another chaplain, Joey Holland.
“I’m so grateful Joey is here now," Runyon said. "He and I are trying to keep our staff’s emotions and spirits up. We’re kind of in divide-and-conquer mode, going over to Phoebe North every day to check on people just to see how they’re doing. We’re giving them a chance to vent if they need to vent, laugh if they need to laugh, pray if they need to pray. The more they bottle up those emotions, the harder it’s going to be later on.
"I'll be honest with you, I don’t know if I could do this again solo.”
Runyon said the community's support for hospital staff during the pandemic has been vital and heart-felt. But he said there is something more the churches and concerned citizens can do for hospital personnel and the community.
"We definitely appreciate the concern, the prayers, the food people bring us," he said. "But the best way they can support us is to get vaccinated. They need to remember this is not over; we're still in the middle of this.
“(As I've visited people in the hospital) I’ve heard patients say, ‘I was wrong about the vaccine. I wish I could get it now. But now I know it’s too late.'”
